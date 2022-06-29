Feces reportedly smeared on cell block security camera by Guelph man after impaired driving arrest

A Guelph man is facing charges after reportedly being arrested for impaired driving and then smearing feces on a security camera while he was in a cell block.

Police were called to reports of an erratic driver in the area of Woodlawn and Imperial Roads around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28.

Officers found a vehicle running at the owner's home with a driver still inside, according to officials.

Police say they smelled alcohol on his breath and saw empty beer bottles inside the vehicle. He was taken back to the station and found to have more than the legal amount of alcohol in his system.

The man was put in a cell block and reportedly covered a security camera with a pillow.

After police had the pillow taken away, the man used his hand to smear feces on the camera's lens.

A 47-year-old Guelph man has been charged with impaired operation and mischief. His licence has been suspended for three months and his vehicle was impounded for a week.