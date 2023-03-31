Fedeli announces $3.7M for North Bay Regional Health Centre

On Friday, Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli announced $3.7 million for North Bay Regional Health Centre.

Fedeli agreed that a lot of money has been invested into the North Bay facility, but he told CTV News the money is important.

"Making really big impactful announcements at the hospital, they count for so much more, because every single person sometime in their life will be here," he said.

Fedeli said the money will go to reducing wait times and improving services for those with complex mental health issues.

"It's a large one-time investment for capital items essentially,” said hospital CEO said Paul Heinrich.

“Tools, and furniture and equipment that is actually going to enhance the experience for our patients with mental health and addictions and make the care setting that much more patient sensitive and friendly."

Heinrich said the hospital has some of the shortest wait times when it comes to procedures and surgeries in the province and he said this funding will only improve the wait times.

"We've already hired additional technicians that are in place already -- that increased our capacity," he said.

"We can actually grow our capacity much larger for diagnostics by simply extending our hours … We just are able to stop and start more effectively than others and we make sure we prioritize patients effectively."