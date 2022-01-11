Federal agency estimates there are more than 24,000 COVID-19 cases in Saskatoon area

An estimated 24,014 Saskatoon area residents are infected with COVID-19 - a number that could soon grow, according to a federal agency's model.

That figure is far higher than the official case count reported by the provincial government.

The data is included in the COVID-19 Toolset developed by Defence Research and Development Canada, which is used by medical advisors for local risk assessment and related advice to commanders.

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections - which includes those who are exposed or infectious - is estimated using a statistical model that considers epidemiological estimates such as incubation and infectious periods, combined with open-source information such as cases.

As of Jan. 7, the toolset's last update, 6.94 per cent of the 346,025 people in the Saskatoon area were infected for a total of 24,014 people.

The model includes an area well beyond Saskatoon’s city limits, though the map does not indicate which other communities are counted.

The model also offers a prediction of prevalence one week into the future.

Saskatoon is expected to see a prevalence of 17.67 per cent by Jan. 13, which means 61,143 people would be infected.

According to the Saskatchewan government dashboard, Saskatoon only has 2,279 active cases - a 1,342 per cent increase over the past 30 days.

Active cases are calculated by subtracting deaths and recovered cases from total cases.