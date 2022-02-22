Federal and N.B. governments announce funding for 11 infrastructure projects in northwestern region

The New Brunswick and federal governments announced Tuesday more than $840,000 for 11 infrastructure projects in the northwestern region of the province.

“All these projects are vitally important to the region, to the economy and to the residents of this area,” said Local Government and Local Governance Minister Daniel Allain in a news release.

“The funding support from the Canada Community-Building Fund is helping to maintain and upgrade infrastructure. We are pleased to join the federal government in ensuring these projects become a reality.”

The projects include:

The Coopérative de récréotourisme du Madawaska Ltée will receive $100,000 to upgrade the chair-lift system and snow-making capabilities at Mont Farlagne.

The Northwest Regional Service Commission will receive more than $314,000 to build a lighted outdoor rink and upgrade the recreational building in Saint-Joseph.

The Club des Motoneigistes de la Rivière-Verte Inc. will receive almost $38,000 to replace wood decking on two steel bridges.

The Department of Tourism Heritage and culture will receive $40,000 for improvements at Sugarloaf Provincial Park.

Club Skirakdoo will receive more than $19,000 to improve the waxing building, to construct a rest area, and to upgrade trails.

The Arthurette Legion Branch 85 will receive more than $29,000 for building upgrades.

The Becaguimec Trail Association will receive more than $8,000 to construct a skills park designed to help people develop their bike handling skills.

The Victoria County Snowmobile Club will receive more than $93,000 to replace four crossing structures with bridges built to current standards.

The Department of Environment and Local Governments will receive more than $90,000 to upgrade the Glencoe Community Hall

The Department of Environment and Local Government will receive more than $75,000 renovations at the Dalhousie Junction Community Centre.

The Triple-C Recreation Council Inc. will receive more than $30,000 for a kitchen extension at the council building.

A full list of the funded projects is on the province’s website.

The Canada Community-Building Fund, formerly known as the Gas Tax Fund, is a permanent source of federal funding for infrastructure investments. While 80 per cent of the funding is allocated to local governments, 20 per cent is available for projects benefitting the residents of local service districts.

“Investments in infrastructure are investments in strong and healthy communities,” said Madawaska-Restigouche MP René Arseneault.

“This contribution will strengthen the local economy and provide beloved institutions in our community the ability to make important upgrades to their infrastructure, ensuring that families, residents and businesses can continue to grow and thrive.”

The province says it determined which infrastructure projects are priorities for local districts by conducting “stakeholder engagement sessions.”

Preference was given to the following categories: