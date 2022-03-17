Federal and N.B. governments announce funding for First Nations seafood processing facility

The New Brunswick and federal governments are giving more than $1 million in funding to McGraw Seafood (2008) Inc. – a processing facility in Tracadie, N.B., owned by the Elsipogtog First Nation.

The contribution will help the company add the equipment required to achieve the highest level of certification from the British Retail Consortium (BRC), as well as improve productivity.

“The fish and seafood industry continues to be an important economic driver for our province,” said Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries Minister Margaret Johnson.

“I am pleased we can help the company earn this certification, which will acknowledge their outstanding processing practices which, in turn, assures consumers their products are safe and of the highest quality.”

McGraw Seafood Inc. underwent a major expansion and modernization of its processing facility last year, which allowed it to obtain intermediate BRC certification. It had been supported by a previous investment of $3.5 million from the Atlantic Fisheries Fund.

"This latest project will bring the last incremental investments required to help attain full certification. It will also enhance productivity in areas where significant labour is required to handle raw and finished products," reads a release from the province.

Arlene Dunn, the minister of Aboriginal Affairs, said she is pleased with the announcement that will drive economic growth for the community.

“Strong First Nation communities play an important role in building a prosperous New Brunswick and we are proud to work alongside Elsipogtog," she said.

“The economic spin-offs associated with this processing plant are benefitting approximately 200 workers, another 150 Indigenous fish harvesters who sell their catch directly to the plant, the Elsipogtog First Nation and, of course, the broader community," said Joyce Murray, the minister of the federal Fisheries, Oceans and Canadian Coast Guard.

The Atlantic Fisheries Fund aims to help Canada’s seafood sector transition to meet growing market demands for products that are high quality, value-added, and sustainably sourced.