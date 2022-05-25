Federal and provincial governments spend $1.6 million on affordable housing projects in N.B.

The provincial and federal governments are spending a combined $1.6 million to construct and renovate 56 affordable housing units in northeastern New Brunswick.

The funding is being allocated to non-profit organizations in Bertrand, Caraquet, Beresford and Tracadie under the Canada-New Brunswick Bilateral Agreement on affordable housing.

The agreement is a by-product of the 2017 federal budget, which provided 10 years of funding for a national housing strategy.

“We are pleased to support non-profit organizations in the development of new affordable housing projects in the different regions of the province,” said New Brunswick Social Development Minister Bruce Fitch.

Groups receiving funding include:

Les Résidences Léonce-Marsoliau de Bertrand Inc. – renovation of 10 existing units and addition of five new affordable housing units for seniors and people with disabilities – $530,000

Habitat Caraquet 201 Inc. – renovation of 12 affordable housing units for families – $322,000

Coopérative d’habitation Oasis Ltée in Tracadie – renovation of 23 affordable housing units for families – $525,000

Résidences Habitat Soleil Residences Inc. in Beresford – construction of six new affordable housing units for seniors and people with disabilities – $240,000

The province’s Affordable Rental Housing Program provides financial help to private entrepreneurs, private non-profit corporations and co-operatives for the construction, repair, and conversion of rental housing projects.

“Assistance is in the form of forgivable loans and is based upon the cost of eligible work and the number of eligible self-contained units or bed units within a project,” said the province in a news release.