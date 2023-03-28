Federal budget includes cash for NAC, national museums

The National Arts Centre and six national museums are receiving an influx of cash, thanks to the federal budget.

Federal Budget 2023 includes $28 million over the 2023-24 and 2024-25 fiscal year to support the National Arts Centre.

The budget says the funding will support the performing arts sector and the workforce, as the NAC recovers from shutdowns and capacity restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Liberal government will also provide $23 million in 2023-24 and another $30 million in 2024-25 to support six national museums, including the Canadian Museum of Nature, the Canadian Museum of History, the Canadian Museum of Science and Technology and the National Gallery of Canada. Funding will also support the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg and the Canadian Museum of Immigration in Halifax.

The government says the funding will benefit those who use the services of the museum, including students and visitors.

Convoy funding

The federal budget includes $98 million in funding to cover costs incurred by cities and the RCMP during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest and illegal protests in 2022.

The budget says there is $91 million this year and $7 million for the 2023-24 fiscal year to reimburse municipalities for security operations.

The Ottawa Police Service says it spent $55 million to address the 'Freedom Convoy', along with $4 million on policing the 'Rolling Thunder' demonstration last May and $8 million on Canada Day operations.

Police have said the government indicated it would cover all policing costs incurred during the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.

City of Ottawa officials say the 'Freedom Convoy' protests cost the city $7 million.