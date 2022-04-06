iHeartRadio

Federal budget to include $10B housing plan, $8B for defence

As Canadians face a cost of living crunch, tackling housing affordability is going to be a main feature of Thursday's federal budget, seeing the Liberals earmark $10 billion towards this aim. The 2022 federal budget will also include a defence spending increase over multiple years, but the expected $8 billion wouldn't bring military spending up to the level many are calling for.
