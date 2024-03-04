Federal byelection being held today in Ontario riding previously held by Erin O'Toole
A federal byelection is being held today in the Ontario riding of Durham to fill the seat left vacant by former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole.
O'Toole served as official Opposition leader from August 2020 until February 2022 and left his seat last spring. He was first elected as a member of Parliament in 2012.
Jamil Jivani, a lawyer and commentator, is running for the Conservatives to replace O'Toole.
The Liberals have nominated Robert Rock, a councillor in Scugog, Ont..
Rock initially sought the Conservative nomination but says he decided to run for the Liberals because the Conservative party no longer spoke to his values.
The NDP have nominated Chris Borgia, president of the Durham Region Labour Council.
The Durham riding, which includes part of the city of Oshawa, Ont., has been held by the Conservatives since 2004.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2024.
-
Team Saskatchewan bounces back from defeat, beats Alberta's SluchinskiAfter Team Saskatchewan suffered their first loss at the Brier on Monday evening, they rebounded with a big win over Team Alberta-Sluchinski on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Former federal minister Jody Wilson-Raybould speaks on reconciliation in Pembroke, Ont.It was a full house Tuesday morning at Algonquin College in Pembroke, Ont. as Canada's first Indigenous attorney general, Jody Wilson-Raybould, spoke.
-
Pronger brothers team up to make award-winning whiskeyChris Pronger and his brother Sean are used to signing autographs from their days in the NHL, but on Monday, they were at Willow Park Wines and Spirits signing bottles of Canadian whiskey.
-
51 agencies plead with Ontario for emergency funding for safe consumption sitesWindsor’s SafePoint closed at the end of 2023 because the province had 'paused' the application process. In response, the Canadian Drug Policy Coalition has sent a letter to Ontario’s Ministry of Health asking to 'suspend the inertia' around consumption and treatment services.
-
OPP release surveillance photos after alleged Fergus theftWellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a person stole about $1000 worth of product from a Fergus retailer over the weekend.
-
‘Should have been inclusive’: AMC says province failed to consult on bail reform planThe Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says the province failed to consult with First Nations leadership on the bail reform strategy it rolled out last week.
-
Saskatoon Blades' lead WHL in on-ice performance, off-ice perspectiveThe Saskatoon Blades are the top team in the Western Hockey League with just eight games remaining in the regular season.
-
Man chases down stolen vehicle in Beaumont, with no jacket or shoes onA Beaumont resident risked frostbite and serious injury after chasing down his stolen car last week — in his socks.
-
Federal tax change could raise electricity, gas bills in some provincesElectricity Canada is sounding the alarm over a proposed tax change it warns could see some private utilities saddled with millions in additional income taxes.