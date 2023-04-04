Federal cabinet minister arrives in Sudbury to discuss green initiatives

A federal cabinet minister and two local Members of Parliament were in Greater Sudbury on Tuesday to discuss a green initiative announced in the 2023 budget.

The goal of the Clean Tax Credit is to encourage companies to reduce emissions, advance in the global clean economy and create new middle class jobs for Canadians.

Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Citizenship and Refugees, along with Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe and Nickel Belt MP Marc Serré, toured the Ionic Mechatronics facility, a global supplier of robotics and technology.

“We have the natural resources to meet the needs of the future, whether we’re talking about critical minerals, clean tech, green hydrogen or other aspects of the green economy,” Fraser said.

“We just have to decide that we’re going to seize the opportunity that’s staring us right in the face.”

Christina Visser, CEO of Ionic Mechatronics, said she’s excited about the opportunity, given the demand for greener technology.

“I see this as an opportunity to do some of those projects that can make mining safer and cleaner and more efficient,” Visser said.

Ionic Mechatronics was started 24 years ago and it’s grown from humble beginnings. Now, it employs 125 people in a variety of different industries.

“We’ve been responsible for some of … the first robotic copper stripping system in the world,” Visser said.

“A very unique uranium packaging system that is virtually dustless. A safe box, makes for safer, easier lock out tag out for groups of equipment and I think that’s going to be a game-changer.”

Lapointe said Ionic Mechatronics was selected as the location for the announcement due to its growth.

“They are such a global leader in what they do and in robotics and they are in such demand and they literally have projects in every continent around the globe,” Lapointe said.

Another focus of the tour was to discuss how the Clean Tax Credit will increase job opportunities.

“We’ve got critical minerals, we’ve got great innovation. Mining innovation, happening here, which means we’ll have those good, sustainable jobs,” Lapointe said.