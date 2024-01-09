Federal cash to help shelter vulnerable people in Sudbury this winter

Greater Sudbury has received federal funding to expand services for the homeless at a time when the need has never been greater.

There are more people living outdoors this winter in Sudbury than ever before, officials said. At least 114 people are living outside across 30 locations.

The city has received $436,000 to help people living unsheltered this winter.

“Locally we have been reaching out to our existing providers to see where we could use that money to increase warming centre spaces to increase daytime programming hours, staffing, meal provision,” said Gail Spencer, the city’s manager of housing stability and homelessness.

“All those types of things that help people who are living outdoors,”

Officials with the Homeless Network said the funding is desperately needed. But there are challenges such as staffing shortages in offering additional support.

“The continued challenge of human resources,” said coordinator Ray Landry.

“And more and more these days, we are hearing about insurance companies not covering service providers in certain aspects such as long-term warming stations.”

Right now overnight warming centres are only open when it’s -15 or -20 with the wind chill or an extreme winter warning.

The city said it’s close to securing a warming centre location that will have open spaces every night.

“The service provider is just finalizing some details for us that (are) required for an agreement and we will be able to announce that opening as soon as possible,” said Spencer.

Officials said no one has been turned away from a warming centre during a cold weather alert so far this season. But people have been turned away from overnight shelters when they are at capacity.