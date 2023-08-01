Federal cash will help people with disabilities in North Bay find work

The federal government is spending $950,000 on YES Employment in North Bay.

The employment agency will use the money to help those with disabilities find work.

“The stats are showing there are people out there living with disabilities that can and want to work and have knowledge and skills to contribute to the workforce,” said YES Employment CEO Leeanne Maille.

“I think this is a great opportunity to make that connection between job seekers and employers.”

Melanie Anne Lingenfelter, who works with the disabled at YES Employment, told CTV News the project will include an awareness campaign and specific training for employers to help make workplaces more inclusive and accommodating.

“I think it’s going to open a lot of doors in terms of employment options for individuals with disabilities,” Lingenfelter said.

“I think that it’s going to allow us to make more workplace accommodations as well as create new opportunities that weren’t thought of before traditionally for people with disabilities in terms of employment.”

Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota was on hand for Tuesday’s announcement and said when all people are working, it makes a better Canada.

“People with disabilities have a lot to offer,” said Rota.

“There’s nothing worse in a country where you have people not producing at the level that they are most capable of. Everyone should be able to be out there and contribute to the maximum that they can.”

The federal money is coming from the Department of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, through the Opportunities Fund.

YES Employment will be able to support more than 160 people looking for work with the funding.