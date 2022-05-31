Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month

The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday.

The federal government will continue to require foreign tourists to provide proof of being fully vaccinated.

Unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.

All travellers coming to Canada, regardless of citizenship, must also continue to submit their health information through the ArriveCAN app prior to entry.

The announcement comes a day after a Conservative Party motion calling on the federal government to lift all remaining COVID-19 travel restrictions was the defeated in the House of Commons.

The Canadian Airports Council has blamed massive customs delays across the country on the pandemic measures and insufficient staff, which have led to lineups so long the airports can't physically contain them in some cases.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra pointed out that some airports in Europe have also seen similar delays, despite having fewer travel restrictions. He said the federal government is consulting with experts and other jurisdictions on when the measures at the border should be lifted.

"There's obviously a discussion to strike the right balance, to ensure that we maintain our eye on public health but also the fluidity of our economy," Alghabra told The Canadian Press on his way into a cabinet meeting Tuesday. "That discussion is ongoing."

With files from The Canadian Press.

(1/2) The #GoC is extending current border measures for travellers entering Canada until at least June 30, 2022. Learn more: https://t.co/MO267u38oB pic.twitter.com/mvWsVLLIE4