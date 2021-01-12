Alberta's Indigenous population has been hardest hit by COVID-19, with roughly one-third of all cases identified on First Nation reserves being in the province, according to data released by the federal government.

Of the 11,229 cases identified as of Jan. 11, a total of 3,639 — 32 per cent — are in Alberta.

Manitoba (3,000) and Saskatchewan (2,906) have also been hard hit.

Of the cases confirmed:

4,225 are active;

494 people are in hospital, and;

6,901 are recovered.

There have been 103 deaths as of Monday.

Young Indigenous Peoples have been hardest hit, especially among those in the five to 19 and 20-39 age groups.

A state of local emergency was declared on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation earlier this week due to rising numbers.

It advised anyone exhibiting symptoms to follow the four part protocol, including: following the advice of health professionals, including assisting with contact tracing, self-isolating, wearing a mask and practicing hand hygiene, and avoiding all non-essential travel.

A band council resolution was signed, which included a ban on house-to-house visits, and a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. except for work, health or emergency purposes.

School remains on Scenario 3 (teacher-directed-at-home learning).

Starting Tuesday, on-nation funerals and wakes will no longer be allowed. Virtual funerals are being encouraged and all remains must go from the funeral home to the burial site.

First Nations case numbers by region: