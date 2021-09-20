Federal election 2021: Live results for all 34 ridings in Alberta
Canadians headed to the polls on Monday to elect the next leader of the federal government.
Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. in Alberta and CTV News Edmonton will update its interactive map and this article as results become available.
In the capital region, some races might be close calls for Conservative incumbents.
Edmonton Centre incumbent James Cumming is having a third straight meeting with former Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault.
In Edmonton Griesbach, New Democrat Blake Desjarlais appears to be Conservative Kerry Diotte's strongest challenger, the riding's incumbent.
Conservative incumbent Tim Uppal won't have a third meeting with Liberal Amarjeet Sohi in Edmonton Mill Woods this year. Instead, he's in a close race with another former Edmonton councillor: Ben Henderson.
Haldimand-Norfolk results: Conservative Leslyn Lewis declared winnerConservative Leslyn Lewis has won the Haldimand-Norfolk riding, CTV News' Decision Desk has declared.
Timmins-James Bay NDP expecting winNew Democrat supporters in Timmins are eagerly awaiting election results at The Surge Sports Bar.
Jim Carr stays as MP for Winnipeg South CentreCTV Decision Desk is declaring that Jim Carr of the Liberal Party of Canada will be re-elected in Winnipeg South Centre.
Saskatoon riding could be lone holdout to Conservative dominance in Sask.Conservative candidates are leading or elected in all but one Saskatchewan riding as the Liberals are projected to win Monday’s federal election.
Perth-Wellington results: Conserative incumbent John Nater winsCTV News' Decision Desk has declared Conservative incumbent John Nater as the winner of the Perth-Wellington riding.
Larry Maguire re-elected in Brandon-SourisCTV Decision Desk is declaring that Larry Maguire of the Conservative Party of Canada will be re-elected in Brandon-Souris, keeping the seat he has held since 2013.
Conservatives re-elected in 4 southern Sask. rural ridingsConservative candidates have been re-elected in four rural ridings in southern Saskatchewan.
Ted Falk holds on to Provencher ridingCTV's Decision Desk is declaring that Ted Falk of the Conservative Party of Canada will be re-elected in Provencher.
Dan Mazier secures second term with win in Dauphin-Swan River-NeepawaCTV Decision Desk is declaring that Dan Mazier with the Conservative Party of Canada will be re-elected in Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa.