Federal election advance polling closes Monday

Voters have one more day to cast their ballot early as advance polls close on Monday.

On Sunday, Elections Canada estimated more than 1.3 million votes were cast at advance polling stations across the country Friday when the polls opened.

The agency said this year’s turnout for the first day of advance polling is a slight increase over the 2019 federal election.

In total there were 4.7 million votes cast during advance polling in 2019, which was an increase over the 2015 election’s 3.65 million votes.

Elections Canada is also reminding Winnipeggers that several polling stations within the city were changed in the last few weeks.

New voter information cards were sent out, but Elections Canada said they may not have reached all electors in time.

Voters can double-check their polling station by going online at elections.ca

The advance polling stations will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.

Mail-in voting is ongoing but all ballots have to arrive to Elections Canada before polls close on Election Day, September 20.

To register, visit the Elections Canada website or contact them by Tuesday, September 14. The agency will then send you a voting kit with instructions on how to fill it out and return it.

You can also drop it off at your polling location on election day.

Elections Canada is also reminding voters that it does not go door to door to ask people to vote, and there is no online voting.

-With files from CTV’s Ryan Flanagan