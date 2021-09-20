iHeartRadio

Federal election coverage from Barrie and surrounding areas

image.jpg

CTVNewsBarrie.ca has complete coverage of the 2021 federal election from nine local ridings across the region.

Watch CTV News at 11 with Lindsay Biscaia for an in-depth analysis of the various ridings and who is leading the polls.

CTV News Barrie will have results from the following ridings:

Barrie - Innisfil

Barrie - Springwater - Oro-Medonte

Bruce - Grey - Owen Sound

Dufferin - Caledon

Newmarket - Aurora

Parry Sound - Muskoka

York Simcoe

Simcoe - North

Simcoe - Grey

Polls close at 9:30 p.m.

Live election results for Ontario and our region are available here.

12