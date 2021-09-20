Federal election results for Saskatchewan

The CTV News Saskatchewan team is keeping an eye on ridings in the province this election night.

Follow this page for updates from our CTV News Saskatchewan reporters across the province.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. and live election results should start coming in shortly afterward. You can check the election results on the CTV News website.

SASKATCHEWAN RESULTS

The following list of ridings will be updated to indicate the canadiate declared as they are called:

Battlefords–Lloydminster -Elected: Rosemarie Falk, Conservative

Carlton Trail–Eagle Creek - Elected: Kelly Block, Conservative

Cypress Hills–Grasslands - Elected: Jeremy Patzer, Conservative

Desnethé–Missinippi–Churchill River Elected: Gary Vidal, Conservative

Moose Jaw–Lake Centre–Lanigan Elected: Fraser Tolmie, Conservative

Prince Albert - Elected: Randy Hoback, Conservative

Regina–Lewvan Elected: Warren Steinley, Conservative

Regina–Qu'Appelle Elected: Andrew Scheer, Conservative

Regina—Wascana Elected: Michael Kram, Conservative

Saskatoon–Grasswood Elected: Kevin Waugh, Conservative

Saskatoon—University - Elected: Corey Tochor, Conservative

Saskatoon West - Elected: Brad Redekopp, Conservative

Souris—Moose Mountain - Elected: Robert Kitchen, Conservative

Yorkton–Melville - Elected: Cathay Wagantall, Conservative

