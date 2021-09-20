Federal election results from Barrie and surrounding areas

CTVNewsBarrie.ca has complete coverage of the 2021 federal election from nine local ridings across the region.

CTV News Barrie has results from the following ridings:

Barrie - Innisfil

Barrie - Springwater - Oro-Medonte

Bruce - Grey - Owen Sound

Dufferin - Caledon

Newmarket - Aurora

Parry Sound - Muskoka

York Simcoe

Simcoe - North

Simcoe - Grey

Live election results for Ontario and our region are available here.