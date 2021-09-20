Federal election results from Waterloo Region and area
CTV News' Decision Desk has declared the Liberals will win the 2021 federal election, with a minority government. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will maintain power, at a pivotal time in the pandemic.
Live federal election results are starting to come in for Waterloo Region and the surrounding area.
Polls in Ontario closed at 9:30 p.m. Monday.
As of Wednesday morning, Kitchener South-Hespeler and Kitchener-Conestoga remained too close to call. However, Kitchener-Conestoga Conservative candidate Carlene Hawley said Tuesday she doesn't expect to win the riding. In Kitchener South-Hespeler, Liberal candidate Valerie Bradshaw tweeted that she had won, and Conservative candidate Tyler Calver sent out a tweet saying he "fell a little short." Elections Canada expects to have official results for those ridings later this week.
These local ridings have been declared by the CTV News' Decision Desk:
- Kitchener Centre: Mike Morrice (Green)
- Cambridge: Bryan May (Liberal)
- Waterloo: Bardish Chagger (Liberal)
- Guelph: Lloyd Longfield (Liberal)
- Brantford-Brant: Larry Brock (Conservative)
- Haldimand-Norfolk: Leslyn Lewis (Conservative)
- Perth-Wellington: John Nater (Conservative)
- Wellington-Halton Hills: Michael Chong (Conservative)
- Oxford: Dave MacKenzie (Conservative)