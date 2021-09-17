Federal Election Riding Profile: Essex

The Liberal Party of Canada, New Democratic Party and the Conservative Party of Canada have put up the same candidates in Essex that ran in the 2019 election.

Among those familiar faces is Audrey Festeryga, who previously ran in 2015, 2019 and now, she’s hoping third time’s a charm.

“We are the only party with a plan to move Canada forward and that’s what we need to do, leave a great future for our children and grandchildren,” says Festeryga.

The Liberal candidate says if elected, she will respond to constituents within 24 hours. She believes affordability, climate change and supporting the new green economy are top priorities for the region.

“Our plan is achievable, it creates excellent jobs in the green clean industry, and it moves this region forward,” she says.

NDP candidate Tracey Ramsey is fighting to win back the seat she held the previous term.

“I’ve continued to work, whether elected or not,” says Ramsey. “I’ve helped people in long-term care, I helped the migrant workers. My commitment to our community runs deep and that’s why I’m running again.”

Ramsey says a lack of affordability is pushing people -- and jobs out of the region.

“We’ve lost our voice in Ottawa and we need to get it back,” Ramsey says.

Both Ramsey and Festeryga agree on at least one thing, slamming incumbent Conservative candidate Chris Lewis for not showing up for local debates this campaign.

Festeryga calls him, “The virtually invisible Chris Lewis over the last two years.”

“Essex has has an invisible MP,” says Ramsey. “Someone who has not shown up, people don’t even know who he is.”

Lewis says he won’t be goaded into what he calls “American style divisive politics.”

“Folks wants results, what they don’t want is yelling and screaming and bashing and Twitter wars and Facebook nonsense,” Lewis says, adding instead of prepping for and attending various debates over recent weeks, he’s been speaking with constituents about what he can do for them.

“I can spend five or six or seven hours on the phone, at the doors with the businesses and truly truly understanding the importantce of what I’ll do on Tuesday morning when I wake up and am still the member of parliament for Essex.“

Lewis says he’s focused on building up flood resiliency infrastructure in his riding, which he says will translate into building more homes, more tourism and more growth across the county.

“We need people to smile again. We need people to have hope,” he says. “We need people to be successful. We need businesses to thrive to get the economic engine moving forward.“

Also running is Beth Charon-Rowberry for the People’s Party of Canada, Andrew George is running as an independent, Jeremy Palko represents the Christian Heritage Party, and Nancy Pancheshan is running for the Green Party of Canada.

The federal election will be held on Sept. 20, 2021.