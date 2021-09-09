Federal election signs damaged in Fergus: OPP

Provincial police are investigating reports of damage to federal election signs in Fergus this week.

Officials said they received reports about the damage around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday. According to police, several Liberal Party candidate signs were damaged or removed from various areas in the town.

Police say tampering with election signs in any way is an offence under the Criminal Code and the Canada Elections Act. Anyone who is seen stealing, damaging or destroying an election sign could face mischief or theft charges.

Anyone with information or who sees someone damaging a sign is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.