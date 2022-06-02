Federal financial assistance applications for Ukrainian refugees now available

Ukrainian refugees landing in Canada are now eligible for financial help from the federal government.

Applications for transactional financial assistance for Ukrainian nationals and their families can apply for a one-time direct payment of $3,000 per adult and $1,500 per child 17 years and younger. These funds will be able to go towards basic needs such as transportation and long-term housing.

“Our commitment to Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s illegal war doesn’t stop once they’ve arrived in Canada,” says Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, in a statement. “We will continue to help those seeking refuge live and thrive in communities across the country. This one-time financial assistance will be crucial in addressing the immediate challenges faced by Ukrainians who have left so much behind to find a safe haven in Canada.”

Among other eligibility requirements, all of which can be found on the Government of Canada’s newly launched web portal here, all applicants will require a valid work permit, study permit, temporary resident permit, or visitor record under the Canadian-Ukrainian Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET).

“It is crucially important that Ukrainians fleeing the war in Ukraine are supported as they arrive in Canada,” says Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, in a statement. “Service Canada is committed to delivering this financial assistance as quickly as possible to ensure that families have the necessary support they need as they are welcomed into their new communities.”

On top of the financial assistance, the federal government is offering settlement services, including language training, employment information and services, and orientation to life in Canada. Three charter flights have also been provided to bring Ukrainians from Poland to Canada, the third flight arriving in Halifax today.