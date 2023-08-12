Federal fugitive may be in Sudbury

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 46-year-old man who is accused of breaching his parole.

Paul St. Pierre is currently serving a more than 12-year seven-month sentence for break and enter and property related offences, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release Friday.

He is known to frequent Sudbury, Brantford, Hamilton, Peterborough and Simcoe areas.

St. Pierre is described as six-foot two-inches (188 cm) tall, 250 pounds (114 kgs) with brown hair and eyes.

He also has several tattoos:

"SYRIS" on the right side of his neck

"KAYLA" on the left side of his neck

The image of a cat/devil on the right side of his upper arm

A woman with a shield in smoke on his right forearm

The date "041503" on his left hand

The date "051205" on his right hand

Anyone with information about St. Pierre's whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP ROPE squad at 1-866-870-7673 or call 9-1-1. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted anonymously.