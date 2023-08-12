Federal fugitive may be in Sudbury
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Dan Bertrand
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 46-year-old man who is accused of breaching his parole.
Paul St. Pierre is currently serving a more than 12-year seven-month sentence for break and enter and property related offences, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release Friday.
He is known to frequent Sudbury, Brantford, Hamilton, Peterborough and Simcoe areas.
St. Pierre is described as six-foot two-inches (188 cm) tall, 250 pounds (114 kgs) with brown hair and eyes.
He also has several tattoos:
- "SYRIS" on the right side of his neck
- "KAYLA" on the left side of his neck
- The image of a cat/devil on the right side of his upper arm
- A woman with a shield in smoke on his right forearm
- The date "041503" on his left hand
- The date "051205" on his right hand
Anyone with information about St. Pierre's whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP ROPE squad at 1-866-870-7673 or call 9-1-1. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted anonymously.
