Federal funding for new rental units awarded to Regina
Regina is one of 41 municipalities chosen by Ottawa to receive funding to support the development of new affordable rental units.
The support is part of the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) Cities Stream, which is provided by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).
“Addressing homelessness and housing insecurity requires collaborative and collective efforts from all levels of government and the non-profit sector. The ongoing support from the federal government through the Rapid Housing Initiative will positively contribute to Regina in helping to build a better future for all our residents,” Mayor Sandra Masters said in a release.
On Wednesday Regina City Council gave the green light for the city’s administration to receive funding from CMHC.
Administration will also now need to enter into a partnership with a non-profit housing group and secure a future building location.
A proposal from the city to CMHC must be submitted before March 15, 2023.
The city said once it receives approval to go ahead with the project it must be completed within 18 months’ time.
Currently the city anticipates to have the project completed by late 2024.
-
Edmontonians run with Santa to support the Salvation ArmySanta and his elves were running in Hawrelak Park Saturday to raise money for the Salvation Army and its Christmas campaign.
-
It was a marriage on the move, as an Ailsa Craig-area couple was married on a float in the town’s Santa Claus Parade.Tying the knot atop a parade float. A couple from the Ailsa Craig ,Ont. area, north of London, took their vows during the town’s Santa Claus parade on Saturday morning.
-
Regina apartment blaze leaves 1 in hospital: Regina fireMembers of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a fire on Friday that left one person in hospital.
-
Ecstatic Moroccans celebrate World Cup quarterfinal victory over PortugalEcstatic Moroccans poured into the streets of their capital and in cities across the North African country on Saturday, waving flags, honking horns and lighting flares to celebrate the national soccer team's historic victory over Portugal at the World Cup.
-
King Charles visits Wrexham AFC, the soccer club owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenneyKing Charles and the Queen Consort visited Wrexham AFC on Friday, the soccer club owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
-
Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 69 months in prison on fraud chargeA Hong Kong court on Saturday sentenced jailed media mogul Jimmy Lai to five years and nine months in prison for fraud, in the latest legal challenge against the pro-democracy tycoon.
-
Carra charged with mischief in relation to April road rage incidentEdmonton police confirmed Saturday that Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra faces a charge of mischief under $5,000 in regards to a road rage incident that took place in Calgary on April 2.
-
'One of those gosh darn decisions': $50M ask for Valley Zoo upgrades slashed in half by councilThe Edmonton Valley Zoo will receive only half of the requested money from city council to renew existing infrastructure and meet licensing requirements.
-
As much as 25 cm of snow forecast for Whistler North, freezing rain possible in Fraser ValleySnowfall and wind warnings are in place for East Vancouver Island, Howe Sound and Whistler, as the region deals with heavy snow, freezing rain and high winds.