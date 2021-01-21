The federal government has just announced major funding to help expand London’s agri-food sector.

In a livestreamed media conference Thursday, London MPs Kate Young and Peter Fragiskatos were joined by local dignitaries in announcing $7.2 million in funding for the Western Fair Association through the FedDev Ontario program.

The funding will go towards expanding growth at The Grove, an agri-food business hub based at the Western Fair District.

Young said the investment will create 550 skilled jobs and help maintain 50 more.

There are currently seven food and beverage businesses connected to The Grove.

There are about 100 agri-food businesses in the London region, employing 7,000 people.