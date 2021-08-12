Federal funds for Sault Ste. Marie trails
CTV News Northern Ontario Videojournalist
Mike McDonald
A series of trails in and around Sault Ste. Marie will be seeing some improvements as part of Federal Government funding for Trans-Canada Trail enhancements.
Sault Ste. Marie MP Terry Sheehan announced more than $232,000 will go toward trail improvements in the Soo and parts of Algoma, including Hiawatha Highlands, Ojibway Park, and the Pancake Bay and Batchewana Provincial Park Trail system.
"This will have the effect of helping with the health and the social wellbeing of local residents," says Sheehan.
"It's also going to attract visitors."
