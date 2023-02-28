Federal government announces $1M in funding to support crisis hotline services in Sask.
On Tuesday, the federal government announced $1 million in funding to support crisis hotline services in Saskatchewan.
Marci Ien, federal minister for women and gender equality and youth was in Regina to announce the funding.
“We know that crisis hotlines are an essential service for survivors of gender-based violence, especially those living in rural communities,” Ien said in a news release. “They serve as a safe space for anyone seeking help, and they offer a listening ear during someone’s most vulnerable time.”
Ien joined Laura Ross, minister responsible for the status of women, to outline the bilateral agreement.
“We welcome this investment, which will help us expand crisis lines, an important step in our ongoing commitment to end gender-based violence and foster better and safer outcomes for women in our province,” Ross said in the release.
The funding will help crisis hotlines offer more services, resources, and supports to serve the needs of survivors of gender-based violence and their families, according to the release.
