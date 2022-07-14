Federal government announces funding for projects, rail safety in southern Sask.

Federal Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra, announced Ottawa’s funding plans to improve rail safety and efficiency in Regina and southern Saskatchewan at Intermobil terminal in Regina on Thursday.

The investment will include $18.3 million for four new projects under the National Trade Corridors Fund, a program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in transportation.

“To keep our supply chains moving, to keep trade with our partners competitive and to relieve pressure that is causing inflation, we have to make sure our transportation infrastructure remains strong,” Alghabra said during Thursday’s press conference.

The government will invest:

$1 million to develop a design to relocate railroad crossings in Regina.

$13.5 million for a railway grade stabilization project for work near Eston, Sask.

$1.6 million for a new pre-interchange yard for work near Assiniboia, Sask.

$2.2 million to build 12,000 feet of additional track to tackle congestion issues at the interchange between the Stewart Southern Railway and Canadian Pacific in Lajord, Sask.

This year’s federal budget provided $450 million over five years, starting in 2022-23, to support supply chain projects through the National Trade Corridors Fund.

The funding is welcomed news by impacted industries, including the agriculture sector.

“We have what the world demands right now,” Murad Al-Katib, the president and CEO of AGT Foods, said.

“The world is facing a global food crisis. Food inflation is rampant. We’ve had a relatively good weather pattern this year after one of the most severe droughts in 50 years. We need to get our products to market.”

Al-Katib said the improvements that will be made to these short lines in the province is going to help unlock billions of dollars of new economic benefits over the next decade.

The City of Regina is also welcoming the funding for the Ring Road relocation project.

“The relocation solution the city is pursuing would improve the flow of goods and people. Not only for Regina, but also for Saskatchewan and internationally,” Lori Bresciani, deputy mayor of Regina, said.

The city said the relocation is still years away, but this funding boost will help move the first steps forward.