Federal government announces investment in Waterloo to strengthen cybersecurity

The federal government announced a $675,000 grant at the University of Waterloo on Tuesday to help Canadians defend against hackers using the next generation of supercomputers.

Quantum-Safe Canada will receive the money for their project Laying the Foundations for a Quantum-Safe Canada, which raises awareness and preparedness of a quantum threat - a threat against Canada's technology from hackers using quantum computers.

The funding is made available under the Cyber Security Cooperation Program.

Public safety minister Marco Mendicino made the announcement at the university’s Institute for Quantum Computing.

The Ontario government said the project will help strengthen Canada’s ability to prepare for and respond to a quantum threat, coordinating research, technology, tools and training. The project will also ensure that those charged with protecting the systems that Canadians rely on have knowledge and skills they need in the era of quantum computers.

“It will also ensure that those charged with protecting the systems that Canadians rely on have the knowledge and the skills they need. Quantum Safe Canada is the ideal team to lead these efforts given their very mission is addressing these threats,” said Mendicino.

The Cyber Security Cooperation Program was launched in August 2019 under the National Cyber Security Strategy. Through the program, $10.3 million in funding was allocated to support projects that contribute to positioning Canada as a global leader in cyber security.

“The Cyber Security Cooperation Program supports projects under the Government of Canada’s National Cyber Security Strategy. It is also a key element of the government’s broader plan to bolster Canada’s cyber security. This is led by Bill C-26, which will protect Canadians and increase cyber security across the financial, telecommunications, energy and transportation sectors,” a media release from the Ontario government said.

Public Safety Canada will be holding public consultations to help renew the national cyber security strategy.