Federal government chips in money to boost Temiskaming Shores farming, manufacturing

The federal government is chipping more than $460,000 into the Temiskaming Shores economy through a FedNor investment into three farming and manufacturing-related projects.

To say Three H Furniture Systems Ltd. is always busy is an understatement – this northern manufacturing company creates new office furniture.

The shop ships out two to three trucks of furniture every day.

Conpany president Roy Dittmann told CTV News he sees growth and manufacturing expansion coming really soon.

"Our business has been growing rapidly and we're running out of manufacturing space," he said.

"Currently we sell 65-70 per cent to the U.S. market."

The furniture manufacturer currently employs in excess of 120 people and is one of three beneficiaries of funding from Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario (FedNor) announced Wednesday.

"Both farming and manufacturing are a very important part of Nipissing-Timiskaming," said MP Anthony Rota.

"Especially in the north end of the riding and it's important we invest in it."

Three H will get $300,000 to expand its current facility and purchase brand new equipment. $122,500 is set to be given to Grant Farms to purchase and incorporate innovative and more environmentally friendly equipment and $40,000 to Phillips Seeds Ltd. to support the design and construction of a storage and processing building.

"It allows them to compete more effectively and become more competitive with some of the other manufacturers in the world," Rota said.

The next thing for Dittmann is to find more skilled labour in what he describes as tough economic times.

"Anthony and I had a discussion about that today saying that funding is generally created around finding new jobs but you can't create new jobs that you can't find staff for," said Dittmann.

The government expects these investments into farming and manufacturing will assist in maintaining a ‘strong’ regional economy along with increased productivity.

"That assistance makes a project come to fruition a lot quicker than it would without the support," said Dittmann.

In total, the funding is expected to create 20 new jobs as well as expand manufacturing, purchase and use of raw products made in the region.