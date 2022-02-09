Federal government commits $41M to bring high-speed internet to rural Albertans
The federal government announced a $41 million investment on Wednesday to connect thousands of rural Albertans to high-speed internet.
The funding will be split between 21 projects, the government release read.
The goal is to get more rural, remote and Indigenous communities that currently do not have access to high-speed internet, online.
More than 25 communities have been identified for the upgrades, including O’Chiese First Nation, Beaver Lake Cree Nation, Sundre, Alberta Beach and rural areas in Yellowhead County.
The feds said the pandemic has further highlighted the need for the elevated service in these areas.
“When everything you do turns into an episode of Hollywood Squares and you’ve got to go to school on Zoom or you know when you’ve got to do your healthcare via internet, when you’ve got to run your business almost exclusively that way,” Randy Boissonnault, the Edmonton-Centre MP, explained.
"It really showed us the sharp relief for rural Canadians, rural Albertans, First Nations communities."
According to the release, the projects are expected to bring high-speed internet to more than 2,600 Alberta homes.
