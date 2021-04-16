Federal government funds new COVID-19 self-isolation sites in Sask.

The federal government pledged $11.6 million Friday to help house people in Saskatchewan who are unable to safely self-isolate at home.

The funding, which was allocated to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, will fund 300 voluntary isolation sites for people who have been diagnosed with or exposed to COVID-19.

People who are over 40 or have a health condition that would put them at an increased risk if they are diagnosed with COVID-19 can also access the isolation sites.

In a press release, the federal government said isolation is possible in a hotel or an alternative option.

People can call 1-833-551-5501 to find out how to access this support.