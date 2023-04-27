Federal government launches new program to support homeless veterans

The federal government is launching a new program to help some of the thousands of veterans across Canada experiencing homelessness.

Veteran Richard MacCallum ended up becoming homeless nine years ago.

"That could have been the lowest part of my life," MacCallum tells CTV News Ottawa.

He served in the Armed Forces for 18 years, before becoming a business owner. After losing his business, MacCallum ended up living in a shelter in Ottawa.

"I went into that shelter, and I was shocked – I couldn’t believe it," MacCallum said.

Thanks to a fellow veteran, he was able to turn his life around and has lived in a one-bedroom apartment in Hintonburg ever since.

"I’m thankful I have a place to live, because I know a lot of people don’t," he said.

Now, more veterans may have the same opportunity. The federal government has launched a new program that it says will help put an end to veteran homelessness.

"We are here today to announce the veteran homelessness program," Ahmed Hussen, Federal Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, said at a press conference Thursday morning.

"A new program specifically designed to address the unique needs of veterans who are at risk of, or who are already experiencing homelessness."

The program will deliver $79.1 million over five years, including to organizations serving veterans. It includes $72.9-million for rent supplements and services like counselling, substance abuse treatments, and $6.2 million for research on veteran homelessness.

"For veterans who are homeless, there are a number of barriers to be able to find stable and safe housing – be it credit, be it character reference, be it reference. So, with all of that – this announcement will help provide the financial support, to be able to put a veteran into stable and safe housing," Lieut.-Gen. (Retired) Walter Semianiv, with Innercity Veterans Outreach and Support Program, told CTV News Ottawa.

"We have to do everything possible to ensure that there are support services available for veterans, but also housing," said Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi.

According to Census 2021, there were an estimated 461,240 Canadian veterans. It is estimated there are more than 2,600 veterans experiencing homelessness.