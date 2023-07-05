Federal government looks to boost tourism sector in the Maritimes

The federal government is pumping millions of dollars into the Maritime economy through the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy.

Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault spoke about the strategy on Wednesday in Peggys Cove, N.S.

Boissonnault said he wants the Canadian tourism sector to grow by 40 per cent over the next seven years.

More than $100 million in federal money is earmarked for regional development agencies across the country, including those located in the Maritimes that support small and medium-sized tourism businesses.

“We are going to invest in tourism assets and we are going to embrace recreation and the great outdoors,” said Boissonnault. “We are going to partner to grow Indigenous tourism and we are going to attract more international events.”

According to tourism operator Eleanor McCain, support and subsequent growth in tourism can jumpstart growth in other sectors in the Maritimes.

“If you invest in tourism here in Canada, it will have a ripple effect throughout the region, and other industries,” said McCain.

Along the Halifax waterfront, even with the wet weather, the tourism season is off to a strong start.

“People just want to be out on the water, especially when they are visiting from places that are not surrounded by water,” said Ambassatours marketing manager Giacomo Bruno, who added there are areas to improve, including winter tourism.

“I think the thought of drawing more people down those times of years, in addition to what happens in early spring, summer and fall, would help,” said Bruno.

He also said adding events during typical down seasons would go a long way toward strengthening tourism as a more prosperous year-round industry.

