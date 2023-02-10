Federal government, PSAC to resume negotiations in April as union holds strike vote

The federal government and the union representing more than 120,000 federal public service workers will return to the bargaining table this spring, just as union members vote on possible strike action to back demands for a new contract.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada announced on Friday the union and the federal government will resume negotiations with the assistance of third-party mediation in April.

"For nearly two years, the government has dragged their feet and refused to sit down and meaningfully negotiate," PSAC National President Chris Aylward said in a statement. "That's why we declared impasse at the table and launched strike votes – to give workers the power to put pressure on this government to reach a fair contract."

Last May, PSAC declared an impasse in contract talks with the federal government, accusing the government at the time of an "insulting" wage offer of 2.06 per cent a year. PSAC is asking for a 4.5 per cent annual raise over three years.

In January, PSAC announced it was launching strike votes for public service workers, saying talks with the government broke down over wages.

"The government stalled talks for more than 18 months, and refused to negotiate decent wages that keep up with the rising cost of living and address other key issues, including better work-life balance, good, secure jobs and more inclusive workplaces," PSAC said.

Approximately 30,000 PSAC members have registered for the strike votes, which will be held from Feb. 22 to April 19.

PSAC says the Common Issues bargaining team will continue talks April 2 to 6, followed by the groups of Program and Administrative Services, Operational Services, Technical Services and Education and Library Science April 11 to 14.

"We expect Treasury Board to come back to the bargaining table with a real mandate that makes sure workers don’t continue to fall behind," Aylward said.

"There’s no doubt our goal is to reach a fair contract at the bargaining table, but this government has made it clear the way we’ll reach an agreement that supports workers is with a strong strike mandate from our members."

PSAC and the Union of Taxation Employees says 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency employees are holding strike votes until April 7.