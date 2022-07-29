Federal government working to replace burned N.S.-P.E.I. ferry

The Nova Scotia-Prince Edward Island ferry remains out of commission after a fire in its engine room last week, and will be for at least the rest of the summer season, but the federal government is looking at options to replace it.

The Canadian government owns the MV Holiday Island, which was already set for replacement by 2027, but last Friday’s fire has accelerated those plans.

P.E.I.'s sole federal cabinet minister has met with the transportation minister who confirmed they are looking at options to replace the ferry. It would be a short term replacement before a permanent one can be found, if the ferry can’t be repaired.

“It seems there are options that could fill the bill for (a) ferry part time. That’s not confirmed yet by any means,” said Lawrence MacAulay, Liberal MP for Cardigan. “I was not really expecting that, but if it works it will be great.”

MacAulay said government understands how important the link is to people in eastern P.E.I.

“It would be very harmful, or somewhat harmful at least, to the tourism industry from Charlottetown east if we lost the second ferry,” he says. “But if we can get one on in the next few weeks, if it should happen, it can only add to the people that’s coming to the province.”

MacAulay also commended the ship’s crew and first responders for their work getting everyone off the vessel safely. The union representing much of the crew says it is important to remember the work done during the evacuation and firefighting efforts.

“Our crew was phenomenal, in the extinguishing of the fire, of handling and dealing with the passengers,” says Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Linda MacNeil. “They went above and beyond.”

MacNeil says it’s important to deal with the mental health impacts of the incident.

“The time after is when reality sets in, of how dangerous that situation was.”

MacNeil adds Northumberland Ferries has done a good job, so far, offering supports for the crew who responded when the ship began to burn.

Transportation Safety Board officials remained on scene Friday in Wood Islands where the ferry is berthed. They still haven’t been able to get into the flooded engine room.

Northumberland Ferries has announced an expanded schedule for next week. On each weekday there will be six crossings aboard the MV Confederation instead the previously scheduled of four.

The company hasn’t made a final decision regarding the MV Holiday Island, but it’s unlikely the ship will sail again.