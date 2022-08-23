Federal grant promises better connectivity, smoother experience for YYC passengers

The YYC Calgary International Airport is getting a $1.9 million boost from the federal government to help it recover from the effects of the pandemic.

Speaking at the airport on Tuesday, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport Annie Koutrakis said the money will allow the airport to upgrade infrastructure and equipment to help speed travellers through the terminal.

"As we move forward with the safe return of activity in the aviation sector, it will be imperative that we continue to ensure a vibrant and competitive air sector in a way that is safe for all Canadians," Koutrakis said.

"This funding will allow the Calgary International Airport to invest in the infrastructure and equipment needed to help re-invigorate the aviation industry and allow Canadians to feel safe and secure when they travel."

Though air travel has ramped up since pandemic restrictions were eased, the airline industry has been plagued with complaints of flight delays, cancellations and lost luggage.

While none of the money announced Tuesday will go directly to airlines to address those issues, the CEO of the Calgary Airport Authority says it will help those airlines move passengers more efficiently.

"This announcement was for very specific things we're doing in terminal to facilitate better flow and quicker connections, and that's really, really important for travellers," Bob Sartor said.

"We're the busiest connecting airport as a percentage of our total business of any airport in Canada, so anything that continues to speed up our connectivity is good for the passenger and it does help the air carriers.”

Some of the money announced Tuesday will also go toward creating dedicated corridors within the airport to enhance social distancing.

The funding is in addition to the more than $57 million announced in August 2021 for rehabilitation of Runway 17R-35L.