Federal housing minister and Toronto mayor set to make announcement
Mayor John Tory is set to make a housing announcement in East York today alongside federal Housing Minister Ahmed Hussen.
Tory, who won re-election just weeks ago, has pledged to make housing a priority in his next term. The mayor announced days after his win that he would use his new strong mayor powers to create a dedicated city department to fast-track housing development.
That move comes as the province aims to build 1.5 million homes over the next decade, 285,000 of them in Toronto.
As part of its plan to boost housing development, the province wants to reduce or waive development charges for some developers.
Those charges typically flow to municipalities to help pay for city improvements associated with the buildings, such as better sewer facilities and green spaces. The province has suggested that the federal government might help make up the shortfall in the municipal coffers that would result from waiving the charges for developers.
The announcement is set to get underway at 11 a.m.
