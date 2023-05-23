Federal housing minister announces more funding for affordable housing in Cape Breton

The Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, along with other levels of government made a commitment outside city hall in Sydney, N.S., on Tuesday to continue to create more housing for an area many feel is in a crisis.

“It’s incredibly dire and it’s doubled in the last two years. We feel it, the community feels it, but more so the people that are experiencing it are feeling it bad,” said Christine Porter, executive director of Alley Centre.

Porter made a plea for tents on social media just a couple of days ago.

“It’s an ongoing thing, more tents, more tents, and more tents. I'm just glad the weather is a little warmer,” said Porter.

The announcement on Tuesday was phase 3 of The Rapid Housing Initiative announced by the federal government.

“I'm pleased to announce that the Government of Canada is investing five million dollars to create 24 new affordable permanent housing units in Sydney,” said Ahmed Hussen, federal Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion.

New Dawn Enterprises Ltd. is leading the 24 unit project, which will tentatively be built in Sydney's North end.

“We've been working with the contractor and just put out the tender for the design team and anticipating the construction of the building will start around September first,” said Erika Shea, New Dawn Enterprises Cape Breton CEO.

Advocates say it’s a start and feel all levels of government are finally starting to listen to those in need.

“We're this beautiful little island and little do people know we have all these troubles,” said Porter.

