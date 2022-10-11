'Federal intrusion': Premier Scott Moe set to release policy paper outlining federal impact on Sask.
Premier Scott Moe is set to unveil a policy paper outlining steps to “protect Saskatchewan people, jobs and businesses from federal intrusion.”
The Government of Saskatchewan made the announcement in a news release sent out early Monday afternoon.
The premier will release the policy paper at an event in North Battleford on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
The event, hosted by the Battlefords Chamber of Commerce, will begin at 12:15 p.m. at the Chapel Gallery, Don Ross Centre on 891 99th St.
The government described the paper as outlining the economic impacts of various federal policies on Saskatchewan.
The paper is said to lay out next steps to protect Saskatchewan people, jobs and businesses from federal intrusion into “areas of exclusive provincial jurisdiction under the constitution.”
Following the announcement, a Q & A session is set to be held by the former president and CEO of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP), Tim McMillan.
McMillan served as the Sask. Party MLA for Lloydminster from 2007 to 2014.
