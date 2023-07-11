Federal labour minister gives deadline for proposed deal in B.C. port strike

Canada's Minister of Labour has given a federal mediator a deadline to propose a settlement in a strike at B.C.'s ports that he describes as "paralyzing" the country's imports and exports.

In a brief online update Tuesday evening, the BC Maritime Employers Association noted that they, along with the union representing thousands of striking dock workers, received correspondence from Seamus O'Regan saying he has invoked his statutory powers under the Canada Labour Code to instruct the mediator to draft the terms of a recommended settlement within 24 hours.

After that is received, the minister will share the proposal with both sides and give them a further 24 hours to "review and communicate their willingness to recommend the terms for ratification to their respective members."

In his own statement Tuesday, O'Regan said he is making the move because he is confident a "good deal" is possible within this time frame in spite of the fact that negotiations have been underway since April and the strike has been ongoing for nearly two weeks.

"Today, after eleven days of a work stoppage, I have decided that the difference between the employer's and the union's positions is not sufficient to justify a continued work stoppage," the statement said.

About 7,400 members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada in Vancouver have been on strike since July 1. They say they're fighting for protections against contracting out work and automation, as well as pushing for higher wages.

The BCMEA said it met with the union on Monday night at the request of federal mediators, “but regrettably, no progress was made.”

Survey results released Tuesday by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business found 53 per cent of business owners believe the strike will affect their operations.

“Supply chains have just started to recover from the disruptions caused by the pandemic, so many businesses will feel this latest setback extra hard,” said CFIB president Dan Kelly in a press release.

“The federal government must step in and get shipments moving again as quickly as possible.”

Speaking at a meeting of Canada's premiers in Winnipeg, B.C., Premier David Eby said Tuesday that the group is unified in wanting the strike resolved as quickly as possible.

“It has knock-on impacts on cost of living for people across the country as goods get more expensive because imports are not available and it's really the worst time for that,” he said.

The cost to the economy has been estimated at anywhere between $250 million to $1 billion per week.

"We also know in British Columbia, where the port is, that port workers have seen increasing costs just like everybody else,” said Eby.

Eby isn’t the only premier pushing Ottawa to implement back-to-work legislation to end the strike.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford estimated the strike was costing his province $160 million a day. He said he wanted the federal government to “put an end to this.”

O'Regan said in his statement that both sides “have worked long and hard to negotiate a deal.”

“It is in the interest of everyone - the employer, the union, and all Canadians - that they agree to that deal as soon as possible,” he said.

