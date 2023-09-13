Federal leaders won’t be shielded from London’s homelessness crisis during National Liberal Caucus

London’s homelessness crisis has grown deeper and more desperate this summer — impacting every corner of the city.

But London is also at the forefront of initiatives aimed at quickly creating social housing (with wraparound supports) that will become a long-term solution.

“One of the reasons that I advocated very strongly for the National Liberal Caucus to be here in London is for the government and colleagues of mine to see the challenges up close,” explains MP London North Centre Peter Fragiskatos. “But we have to look at the possibilities too. That’s also a part of being optimistic.”

On Tuesday, the three-day National Liberal Caucus began at the RBC Place Convention Centre.

Liberal MPs, cabinet, and the prime minister will discuss several challenges facing the country including housing and homelessness.

“It’s up to every MP, and I include myself in this, to put ideas on the table directly to the government, to the prime minister, to get us out of this,” explains Fragiskatos.

Currently, an estimated 2,000 individuals are experiencing homelessness, including 600 high-needs individuals living in tents and makeshift shelters.

Just a few blocks from the caucus meetings, a lineup of hungry and unhoused Londoners kept members of London City Street Outreach busy handing out sandwiches, spaghetti, and dry clothing.

“I’d like them to stop playing politics, and I would like them to start looking at people’s hearts,” says Carol Butts, treasurer of the faith-based group.

London City Street Outreach feeds about 400 people each week at four different locations.

“Start providing the actual things they need. There are services out here, but we need a lot more,” adds Butts.

A homeless woman named Courtney paused her lunch to offer an invitation to federal leaders at the caucus meetings, “Come see what we go through, and how we survive down here.”

Courtney’s friend Nicole added, “Why doesn’t Trudeau come down and stay for a night? You know, he can come down and see what it’s like to be sleeping in (the) cold.”

Fragiskatos says federal leaders won’t be sheltered from the realities on London streets — and they will also be shown strategies that are working.

“Difficult moments and experiences that we see every day on the streets of London will be exposed to national caucus,” he says.

Through the federal government’s Rapid Housing Initiative, London has used modular construction methods to quickly build supportive housing on Baseline Road, Thompson Road, and a third project is now underway on Sylvan Street.

Last week $8 million dollars was jointly provided by all three levels of government to create 35 supportive housing units at Jane’s Place (Richmond and York) for young mothers experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

MP London West Arielle Kayabaga suggests London is an example of how coordination between the federal, provincial, and municipal governments can lead to solutions.

“We do have plans, and we do have a lot of money that we are investing into housing,” Kayabaga tells CTV News. “But better coordination is what’s needed.”

The National Liberal Caucus runs Tuesday, Sept. 12 to 14.