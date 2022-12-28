Federal minister in Windsor Thursday to announce 'support'

CTV News Windsor has learned Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino will be at Windsor City Hall on Dec. 29.

Mendicino will be joined by Mayor Drew Dilkens, Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk and Windsor-West MP Brian Masse.

The news conference will begin at 10 a.m. in the lobby of city hall in downtown Windsor, Ont.

Local politicians have been lobbying the federal government for financial support from enforcement of the week-long blockade of the Ambassador Bridge in February 2022.

Officials won’t confirm if the announcement in Windsor Thursday is the result of that effort.

More to come.