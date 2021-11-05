Federal minister visits burned ship off B.C. coast, offers no timeline for planned Indigenous-led Marine Safety Centre

Canada’s Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard was in Victoria Friday to get a firsthand look at the MV Zim Kingston disaster and the coast guard’s response to it.

Minister Joyce Murray took to the air, joining crews on a flight over the crippled ship and to survey the damage.

Friday also saw the federal government announce a $20-million, one-year contract extension for the lease of two emergency towing vessels, one of which has played a key role in the response to the Zim Kingston disaster.

The Atlantic Raven was on scene quickly when the container ship caught fire off the coast of Victoria. The vessel continues to play an essential role in the ongoing incident.

The Minister said recent investments in the coast guard played a key role in minimizing damage from the burning ship.

“They did an excellent job,” Murray said. “We have discovered that some of the equipment and capabilities that were more recently put in place, like the search and rescue base here in Victoria and the tugs that had the capacity for putting out the fire, some of those Ocean Protection Plan investments we have found to be absolutely critical to the effective response in this situation.”

The devastating container spill has brought about renewed calls from the Pacheedaht First Nation for a Marine Safety Centre that would be staffed and operated by their community members.

It’s a proposal that has been in the works for years, but the Pacheedaht’s Chief Councillor, Jeff Jones, says the feds have been dragging their heels.

In a press release from Oct. 27, the chief called on the newly appointed minister to make the issue a priority.

“The (Pacheedaht First Nation) originally agreed to a partnership with the Government of Canada to build a Marine Safety Centre as a part of Canada’s reconciliation initiative with the Pacheedaht First Nation, but to date the project has been mired in lack of political will to get a real proposal from Canada on the table,” said Jones. “We are hopeful that the newly appointed Ministers will expedite a resolution.”

When CTV News asked Murray about the future of proposal, she had this to say:

“That is an important part of our Oceans Protection Plan, is the facilities, equipment and training for Indigenous communities on the coast. They are absolutely critical partners in an incident like this or any incident on the coast.”

The minister didn’t have a timeline as to when facilities and training might go ahead in the future.

The federal government says it is committed to protecting Indigenous waters and coastal communities, and is working with Indigenous peoples in B.C. to ensure their insights and expertise are reflected in the planning, response and protection of mariners and the marine environment, including in emergency towing.

It adds that the Canadian Coast Guard has strengthened its collaboration with Indigenous peoples on marine safety and response training, and is working to expand the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary in B.C. to support Indigenous communities.