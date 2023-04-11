Federal minister visits Sarnia, touts student loans to ease doctor shortage
The Federal Minister of Public Safety said work being done in the Sarnia-Lambton region to attract doctors and nurses to the region complements health care funding recently announced in the federal budget.
Marco Mendicino spoke at Bluewater Health Tuesday, where he touted the government’s $45 million investment over four years in forgivable student loans for doctors and nurses who practice in remote, underserved, or rural areas.
“This kind of investment aligns with the work that you are doing provincially and here at Bluewater Health to attract and recruit and retain some of that young talent from the schools that surround the region here in London and in Windsor,” said Mendicino.
He said forgivable Canada Student Loans for doctors and nurses have increased by 50 per cent.
“So by doing these two things together we certainly hope that students will be able to afford their education,” he added.
Paula Reaume-Zimmer, the President and CEO of Bluewater Health, said the investments come at a crucial time, “When we are experiencing unprecedented inflationary pressures, as well as a challenging health human resource crisis.”
-
April is Organ and Tissue Donor Awareness MonthA flag representing organ and tissue donation is flying over city hall in Greater Sudbury to mark Organ and Tissue Donor Awareness Month.
-
Canadore College launches its clean water initiative strategy, looks to create safe drinking water for allCanadore College in North Bay is opening up what's called a ‘water teaching lodge’. This is part of the post-secondary institution’s larger commitment to a clean water initiative to help First Nations who do not have access to clean drinking water.
-
RCMP searching for teen girl missing from Stony Plain, Alta.Mounties west of Edmonton issued a missing persons alert Wednesday for 14-year-old Alexis Stevens.
-
Springer hits walkoff single in 10th inning win against Detroit TigersGeorge Springer drove in Danny Jansen with the winning run in the 10th inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 4-3 walkoff win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre.
-
Georgian culinary students put creations up for grabsAfter months of hard work, some student chefs put their creations up for grabs tonight.
-
-
B.C. real estate: Here's what $2 million can buyIn northeastern B.C., $2 million can buy you an 11,000-square-foot lodge that sleeps 28 and boasts more than 100 acres of land. On Vancouver's west side, it can buy you a teardown or a townhouse, but not much else.
-
Save or start over? Debate continues over future of Stratford’s first hospitalSome community members aren’t ready to say goodbye to Stratford's first hospital. City council heard from supporters who want it to save it, but the HPHA says it's "not responsible to repurpose it."
-
B.C. announces new affordable units but middle-class still feeling housing squeezeThrough a new partnership with municipalities and Metro Vancouver, the province plans to build an additional 2,000 affordable rental homes in the next decade.