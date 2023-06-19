Federal offender captured in Simcoe County
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
A federal offender who was on the lam for months has been apprehended in Simcoe County.
According to the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad, Nicholas Woodland was serving a 26-month sentence for sexual assault, possession of child pornography and bestiality when he allegedly breached his statutory release order on February 6, and his whereabouts "became unknown."
A Canada-wide warrant for the 33-year-old's arrest was issued at the time, with the parole squad issuing a request for the public's help to locate him.
The squad said Woodland was captured in Collingwood.
