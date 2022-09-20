Federal offender could be in North Bay or Sudbury

A federal offender known to visit Sudbury and North Bay has breached his release conditions and is now a fugitive.

A news release Tuesday from the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad said Jeffery Avery, 25, is a Caucasian male, six feet tall, 149 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He has tattoos on his neck, as well as 'Avery,' 'Roses' and 'Timeless,' and praying hands on his right forearm. He has a star and 'family' on his left forearm.

He also has a cross on his right hand and 'Respect and Honour' tattooed on his left wrist.

He is currently serving a three-year sentence for offences including forcible confinement, robbery, assault with a weapon, motor vehicle theft, trafficking and identity theft.

Avery is also known to frequent Oshawa.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ROPE squad at 416-808-5900, toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE), Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.