Federal offender wanted by OPP known to frequent these Ontario cities

Ontario Provincial Police is asking for the public's help in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after he breached statutory release.

Ho-Wayne Walker is described as a 30-year-old male who is 5'6" (168 cm), 141 lbs (64 kgs), with black hair and brown eyes, police said in a news release Tuesday.

He is serving a six-year and 10-month sentence for two counts of possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition, aggravated assault, assault, and possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order.

Police said Walker is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area, Niagara, Peterborough and Sudbury.

Anyone with information about Walker's whereabouts is asked to contact the provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.