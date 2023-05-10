iHeartRadio

Federal offender wanted on Canada-Wide warrant


Duante Labonte (Source: OPP)

OPP are looking for a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching statutory release.

Duante Labonte is known to frequent London, Chatham, Windsor and the GTA.

According to police, Labonte is currently serving a two year and two month and 24 day sentence for assault causing bodily harm and robbery with violence.

Labonte is described as a 25-year-old Black man, about 5’10” with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he has a number of tattoos

  • On his left ring finger he has a sword
  • On his left forearm the name "Kiara-Lynn" as well as the seal of King Solomon and the Infinity Symbol.
  • On his right middle finger a Cross
  • On his Right Arm a sleeve with Chinese symbols, aliens and a spaceship.
  • On his abdomen the seal of King Solomon.
  • On his right calf Simpson Cartoon Characters.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information about where he is, is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.  

