Federal offender wanted on Canada-Wide warrant
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Lead/Producer
Kristylee Varley
OPP are looking for a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching statutory release.
Duante Labonte is known to frequent London, Chatham, Windsor and the GTA.
According to police, Labonte is currently serving a two year and two month and 24 day sentence for assault causing bodily harm and robbery with violence.
Labonte is described as a 25-year-old Black man, about 5’10” with black hair and brown eyes.
Police say he has a number of tattoos
- On his left ring finger he has a sword
- On his left forearm the name "Kiara-Lynn" as well as the seal of King Solomon and the Infinity Symbol.
- On his right middle finger a Cross
- On his Right Arm a sleeve with Chinese symbols, aliens and a spaceship.
- On his abdomen the seal of King Solomon.
- On his right calf Simpson Cartoon Characters.
Anyone having contact with this offender or information about where he is, is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.
